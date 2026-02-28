Ocean City Police Department set to move headquarters next week

Temporary relocation will allow for replacement of the department’s 100-year-old Central Avenue building

Ocean City, N.J. – For the first time in its history, the Ocean City Police Department is packing up and moving — at least temporarily.

The department announced that beginning Friday, March 6, its headquarters will relocate from 835 Central Avenue to 837 8th Street, near the intersection of 8th Street and the Boardwalk. The move marks a major milestone as crews prepare to replace the police department’s century-old building that has served the community for generations.

“MOVING TIME ,” the department posted on social media. “For the first time in any of our lifetimes, the Ocean City Police are moving.”

The temporary 8th Street facility will serve as the OCPD’s operational base during construction of the new Central Avenue headquarters. All essential services — including patrol operations, records, and public safety administration — will continue without interruption.

Residents and visitors who need assistance locating the new facility can contact the Ocean City Police Department at 609-399-9111, and officers or staff will provide directions.

The new Central Avenue building project is part of a broader modernization effort to update Ocean City’s public safety infrastructure and improve accessibility, technology, and emergency response capabilities.

Tags: Ocean City Police Department, Cape May County, New Jersey, public safety