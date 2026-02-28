Utica Police arrest two suspects, including 13-year-old, in armed robbery of student

Investigators say the pair robbed a juvenile walking home from school and displayed a handgun during the incident.

Utica, N.Y. – Two suspects, one of them just 13 years old, have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that took place last week on Walnut Street, according to the Utica Police Department.

The robbery occurred around 2:40 p.m. on February 23, 2026, on the 1200 block of Walnut Street as the juvenile victim was walking home from school.

Key Points

The suspects wore masks and demanded the victim’s property.

One of the suspects displayed a handgun during the robbery.

A 13-year-old and 18-year-old Ja’hmear Sullivan were later arrested and charged with robbery in the second degree.

Robbery and investigation

Police said several masked individuals approached the victim and demanded personal belongings. During the encounter, one suspect reportedly lifted his waistband to reveal a handgun, while another forcibly snatched the victim’s bag and other property.

The group then fled the area, and the victim was able to make it home safely before reporting the incident to police.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division and the Juvenile Aid Division launched an investigation that quickly led to the identification of two main suspects.

On February 26, both were located and taken into custody.

Arrests and charges

Police identified the adult suspect as Ja’hmear Sullivan, 18, and confirmed that the second suspect is a 13-year-old male, whose name will not be released because of his age.

Both were charged with robbery in the second degree. The 13-year-old was issued an appearance ticket returnable to Probation/Family Court, while Sullivan was processed on the same charge.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police have not ruled out additional arrests.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Utica Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 315-223-3510.

Tags: Utica Police, armed robbery, juvenile crime, Oneida County