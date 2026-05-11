Cumberland police arrest 6 in separate burglary and assault cases over busy weekend

Police vehicle with lights on at a crime scene.

Cumberland, Md. — Cumberland Police arrested six people in a series of unrelated burglary and assault investigations across the city between Sunday afternoon and early Monday morning, according to multiple department press releases.

The incidents included a reported break-in at a residence on East Harrison Street, an assault investigation on South Street that led to injuries involving two officers, and a separate domestic-related assault call on Hilltop Drive.

Police Find Two Inside East Harrison Street Home

The first incident unfolded around 3:28 p.m. Sunday when Cumberland Police responded to the 200 block of East Harrison Street for a reported breaking and entering complaint.

According to police, the homeowner told officers he saw an unknown person enter his residence. Officers searched the property and found Frank William Getson II, 46, of Cumberland, Maryland, and Araya Maureen Plauger, 32, of Ridgeley, West Virginia, inside the building.

Investigators determined neither suspect had permission to be inside the home.

Both were arrested and charged with fourth-degree burglary involving a dwelling and trespassing on posted property. Police said Getson and Plauger were transported to the Allegany County Detention Center before later being released on personal recognizance.

Assault Call Leads to Struggle With Officers

Less than an hour later, officers responded to the first block of South Street around 4:25 p.m. Sunday for a reported assault.

Police said officers encountered Devin Alexander Shreve, 30, of Cumberland, during the investigation. According to the department, Shreve became uncooperative and interfered with officers attempting to investigate the complaint.

Authorities said Shreve resisted arrest and assaulted two officers during the confrontation before police took him into custody.

Key Points

• Cumberland Police arrested six people in three separate incidents over two days

• Two suspects were charged after officers found them inside an East Harrison Street residence

• A separate arrest on South Street involved alleged assaults on two officers

Shreve was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, obstructing and hindering, and resisting arrest.

Following an appearance before a District Court Commissioner, Shreve was remanded to the Allegany County Detention Center without bond, police said.

Mutual Assault Investigation Ends in Two Arrests

The third incident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Monday when officers responded to the 500 block of Hilltop Drive for another assault complaint.

Police identified the involved parties as Jaylyn Benitez, 24, and Karina Isabel Afaro Benitez, 25, both of Cumberland.

After investigating the situation, officers determined a mutual assault had taken place, according to the department.

Both individuals were arrested and charged with second-degree assault. Police said they were transported to Central Booking, where they remained awaiting their initial court appearances.

Multiple Incidents Keep Officers Busy

The string of arrests capped a busy 12-hour stretch for Cumberland Police, with officers responding to incidents ranging from property crimes to violent encounters.

While none of the incidents appeared connected, the cases collectively involved allegations of unlawful entry, physical assaults, resisting arrest, and assaults on law enforcement officers.

All charges remain allegations unless proven in court.