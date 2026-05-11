Seaford motorcyclist dies after high-speed crash on river road, delaware state police say

Seaford, Del. — A 56-year-old Seaford man died after a motorcycle crash Saturday night on River Road, according to Delaware State Police, who said the rider lost control while traveling at an apparent high rate of speed.

The crash happened around 9:20 p.m. Saturday, May 9, on River Road east of Woodland Ferry Road in Seaford. Investigators said the Yamaha XVS motorcycle was heading westbound when the rider failed to negotiate a curve, causing the bike to fall onto its side and skid off the roadway.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital, where he died Sunday, May 10, Delaware State Police said. Authorities have not released his identity pending notification of family members.

Crash Happened Near Curve on River Road

According to the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit, the preliminary investigation indicates speed may have been a factor in the crash.

Troopers said the motorcycle left the roadway after the rider lost control in the curve east of Woodland Ferry Road. No other vehicles were mentioned in the initial investigation.

The crash remains under active investigation as detectives continue reconstructing the sequence of events leading up to the collision.

Key Points

• A 56-year-old Seaford man died after a motorcycle crash Saturday night

• Delaware State Police said the rider lost control on River Road near Woodland Ferry Road

• Investigators believe the motorcycle traveled at an apparent high rate of speed

Troopers Seeking Witnesses

Delaware State Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the incident to contact Master Corporal J. Smith at (302) 703-3267.

Tips can also be submitted through a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or anonymously through Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333.

Fatal motorcycle crashes often present challenges for investigators because they rely heavily on roadway evidence, vehicle damage, and witness accounts to determine speed and rider actions before impact. The Collision Reconstruction Unit continues examining evidence from the scene.

River Road, which includes several winding sections near Woodland Ferry Road, remained part of the active investigation following the crash.

Investigation Remains Ongoing

Delaware State Police have not released additional details about the rider or whether weather, road conditions, or other contributing factors played a role in the crash.

Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing as troopers work to complete the crash reconstruction and notify the victim’s family.

Delaware State Police, Seaford News, Delaware Motorcycle Crash