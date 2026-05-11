Harrisburg police seek attempted homicide suspect after yale street shooting

Harrisburg, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are searching for a man accused of shooting another man inside a residence on Yale Street earlier this month, leaving the victim hospitalized with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators identified Alejandro Arroyo-Vargas as the suspected shooter following the May 5 shooting in the 200 block of Yale Street. Police said Arroyo-Vargas is now wanted on charges including criminal attempted homicide and multiple firearms offenses.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, when officers responded to reports of a person shot at a residence in the neighborhood. Upon arrival, Harrisburg Police found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound inside the home.

The victim received emergency medical aid at the scene before being transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to investigators.

Suspect Identified During Investigation

Harrisburg Police said detectives quickly launched an investigation after the shooting and later identified Arroyo-Vargas as the alleged gunman.

Authorities have not released details about what led to the shooting or the relationship between the suspect and victim. Investigators also have not said whether additional people were inside the residence at the time of the gunfire.

Police are continuing efforts to locate Arroyo-Vargas and warned that the investigation remains active.

Key Points

• Harrisburg Police identified Alejandro Arroyo-Vargas as a suspect in a Yale Street shooting

• The victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound inside a residence

• Arroyo-Vargas faces attempted homicide and firearms-related charges

Police Ask Public for Help Locating Suspect

Investigators are urging anyone with information about the shooting or Arroyo-Vargas’ whereabouts to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

Tips can also be submitted through the CRIMEWATCH website, and authorities said a Crime Stoppers reward may be available for information connected to the suspect.

The shooting remains under investigation as detectives work to determine the circumstances that led to the violence on Yale Street.

Gun violence investigations in residential neighborhoods often rely heavily on witness cooperation, surveillance footage, and forensic evidence collected from the scene. Harrisburg Police have not released additional details about evidence recovered during the investigation.

Investigation Continues

As of Monday, Arroyo-Vargas remained wanted by police on attempted homicide and firearms charges tied to the May 5 shooting.

The victim’s current medical condition has not been updated, though investigators previously described the injuries as non-life-threatening.