Youtuber who mocked lakewood-based kars4kids for years gets hired to rebuild the infamous jingle

LAKEWOOD, NJ — After years of publicly roasting the Kars4Kids jingle online, musician and YouTuber Steve Terreberry ended up with an unexpected offer: remake the commercial himself.

Terreberry, whose videos criticizing the long-running charity ad became a recurring joke across his channel, said he initially thought legal trouble was coming when representatives from Kars4Kids reached out to him directly. Instead, the organization asked him to create a completely new version of the commercial using real young musicians and a modern rock production style.

What followed became one of the internet’s stranger full-circle moments — a critic hired to reinvent the very ad campaign he spent years mocking.

From Running Joke to National Campaign

“For the past many years, I’ve had a lot of fun on my channel making fun of Cars for Kids because of their annoying jingle and their blatantly fake band,” Terreberry said in a behind-the-scenes video documenting the project.

The original commercials became infamous online for their repetitive “1-877-Kars4Kids” jingle and awkwardly staged child band performances. Terreberry’s videos frequently highlighted the fact that the kids in the ads did not appear to actually play their instruments.

But according to Terreberry, Kars4Kids had been watching the videos themselves.

The charity’s official social media pages eventually began interacting with his content directly, even temporarily using his face as an Instagram profile picture. That led to a Zoom meeting where Terreberry expected confrontation.

Instead, he received what he called a “crazy” proposal: produce the next commercial himself with a budget and complete creative freedom.

Key Points

• Steve Terreberry spent years mocking the Kars4Kids commercial online

• Kars4Kids later hired him to create a new modern version of the ad

• The remake features real young musicians performing a rock version of the jingle

Real Musicians Replace the “Fake Band”

Terreberry said the biggest challenge became finding actual child musicians capable of performing the rewritten version live.

He contacted Rock This Way School of Rock, a music school with locations across the Greater Toronto Area, asking owners Ross and Brad to help assemble a band for a “nationally televised commercial.”

The project quickly evolved into a full professional recording session.

Terreberry recruited Tokyo Speirs — producer and member of the Canadian band Walk Off the Earth — to help arrange and produce a heavier rock and metal-inspired version of the famous jingle.

Throughout the recording sessions, the musicians repeatedly surprised Terreberry and the production crew with their technical skill.

One young bassist performed so tightly to a metronome that Terreberry compared him favorably to professional musicians he had worked with before. Another guitarist learned advanced tapping techniques during recording sessions, while a young drummer named Ben — whom Terreberry had met years earlier in another video — became the project’s centerpiece.

The production intentionally leaned into the criticism surrounding the original ads.

“Who would have known Cars was going to be the first commercial to have genuine musicians in the commercial?” Terreberry joked during filming.

Turning an Internet Meme Into Marketing

The collaboration reflects a growing trend of brands embracing internet criticism instead of fighting it.

You can see Steve Terreberry’s documentary on making the new commercial on YouTube.

Rather than distancing itself from the parody videos, Kars4Kids effectively turned one of its loudest critics into a promotional partner. The strategy generated significant online discussion because Terreberry’s audience had followed his long-running criticism of the commercials for years.

The updated ad also modernized the sound dramatically.

Instead of the original upbeat jingle style, the remake introduced distorted guitars, live drums, layered vocals, and performance-heavy music video visuals. Terreberry repeatedly emphasized that the goal was authenticity — the opposite of what viewers criticized in the older commercials.

“Remember, the least fake you can play this, the better this is going to turn out for all of us,” he told the band during filming.

The production included custom instruments, professional studio recording, and music-video-style cinematography featuring close-ups of actual live playing.

Kids Leave With More Than a Commercial Credit

Near the end of the project, Terreberry surprised the young musicians by giving them the instruments they used during production.

The reveal became one of the emotional moments of the video, with the performers learning they could keep guitars, keyboards, microphones, headphones, and even a full drum kit.

Terreberry also thanked the children’s parents, his production crew, and the Toronto-area music instructors who helped organize the sessions.

“I’m just so proud of the kids for taking on this project,” he said. “That was a lot of pressure for them.”

The finished commercial was ultimately released through Kars4Kids’ official YouTube channel, with Terreberry encouraging viewers to share clips if they spotted the ad on television or radio broadcasts.

As of the video’s conclusion, the new campaign had officially replaced the older “fake band” concept with real performers — the exact criticism that originally fueled Terreberry’s years-long parody series.

Kars4Kids, Steve Terreberry, YouTube News