Queens driver sentenced after deadly 123 mph drugged crash

Drugged driver going 123 mph sentenced after crash killed sister and friend on parkway

MINEOLA, NY — A Queens man who admitted to driving high at 123 miles per hour before crashing and killing his sister and another passenger on the Southern State Parkway was sentenced Friday to up to 18 years in prison, prosecutors said.

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced that 20-year-old Jaden D’Souza received a sentence of seven to 18 years behind bars following the deadly January 2025 crash.

D’Souza pleaded guilty in March to aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of second-degree manslaughter, assault charges and driving while ability impaired by drugs.

According to prosecutors, the crash happened January 12, 2025, at about 11:05 p.m. on the eastbound Southern State Parkway near Exit 30.

Investigators said D’Souza was weaving through traffic at a high rate of speed while driving a 2016 Dodge Dart carrying three passengers.

Authorities said he lost control of the vehicle, veered off the roadway and slammed into a tree before the car overturned on the shoulder.

The crash killed 21-year-old Haily D’Souza, the defendant’s sister, and 23-year-old Crystal Alba-Figueroa.

Prosecutors said Alba-Figueroa was ejected from the vehicle while Haily D’Souza became trapped in the backseat.

A 23-year-old male passenger survived but suffered serious injuries including spinal fractures and a traumatic brain injury.

During the crash, a spare tire detached from D’Souza’s vehicle and struck another eastbound vehicle, causing that driver to crash into a guardrail and suffer injuries, authorities said.

Investigators recovered cannabis products from the crash scene including THC-infused items, rolling papers, a bong and lighters.

A blood test later revealed high levels of the active impairing component of cannabis in D’Souza’s system, prosecutors said.

Vehicle data showed the car was traveling 123 mph when the driver lost control.

D’Souza was arrested the following day by New York State Police.

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Key Points

• Queens driver sentenced to up to 18 years after deadly 123 mph crash

• Crash killed driver’s sister and another passenger on Southern State Parkway

• Prosecutors said driver was impaired by cannabis at time of wreck