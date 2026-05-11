NJ father sentenced to decades in prison after infant daughter dies from severe head injuries

Lakewood father sentenced to 25 years after infant daughter dies from head injuries

LAKEWOOD, NJ — A Lakewood man will spend decades in state prison after admitting responsibility in the death of his three-month-old daughter, whose fatal injuries were determined to be caused by blunt force trauma to the head.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced that 37-year-old Ruben Santiago was sentenced Friday, May 8, to 25 years in New Jersey State Prison after previously pleading guilty to aggravated manslaughter.

Authorities said the sentence falls under the No Early Release Act, requiring Santiago to serve at least 85 percent of the prison term before becoming eligible for parole.

The case began May 5, 2025, when Lakewood police officers responded around 7:20 p.m. to a Pinehurst Drive residence for reports of an infant having difficulty breathing.

Responding officers found the three-month-old child unresponsive.

Emergency crews attempted lifesaving measures before the infant was transported to Ocean University Medical Center and later transferred to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.

The child died the following day.

An autopsy performed by the Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the infant suffered blunt force trauma to the head causing skull fractures and a subdural hematoma.

The death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators said a joint investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, Lakewood Township Police Department and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office determined Santiago and the child’s mother were initially believed responsible for the infant’s death.

Both parents were arrested May 7, 2025.

However, prosecutors said Santiago later exonerated the child’s mother during his guilty plea proceedings, leading to the dismissal of charges against her.

Santiago has remained jailed since his arrest.

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Key Points

• Lakewood man sentenced to 25 years in prison for infant daughter’s death

• Medical examiner ruled baby’s fatal head injuries a homicide

• Charges against child’s mother later dismissed by prosecutors