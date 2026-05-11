Cumberland cops bust pair accused of trespassing on railroad tracks

Two men busted wandering on railroad tracks in Cumberland trespassing crackdown

CUMBERLAND, MD — Two men were arrested after a Cumberland police officer spotted them walking in an area of the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad marked against trespassing, authorities said.

The arrests happened Saturday, May 9, at about 9:56 a.m. during patrol operations near the railroad property.

Police identified the suspects as 20-year-old Daniel Lee Jefts of Cumberland and 26-year-old Tyler Roy Sneden of Cumberland.

According to investigators, both men were found in an area clearly posted against trespassers.

The pair were arrested and transported to police headquarters.

Authorities said both men were issued criminal citations charging them with trespassing on railroad property before being released pending trial.

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Key Points

• Two men arrested near Western Maryland Scenic Railroad property

• Police say area was clearly marked against trespassing

• Both suspects released pending trial after citations issued