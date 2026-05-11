Cumberland woman jailed without bond after allegedly violating court order

Allegany County woman remanded without bond after arrest

CUMBERLAND, MD — A Cumberland woman was jailed without bond after police served a bench warrant accusing her of failing to comply with a court order, authorities said.

The Cumberland Police Department arrested 37-year-old Lauren Colleen Colmer on Saturday, May 9.

Investigators said the warrant stemmed from Colmer allegedly failing to comply with an order issued by the court.

Police said Colmer was originally charged in connection with second-degree child abuse custodial allegations and second-degree assault.

After her arrest, Colmer appeared before a District Court commissioner for a bond hearing.

She was remanded to the Allegany County Detention Center without bond.

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Key Points

• Cumberland woman arrested on bench warrant

• Police say warrant involved failure to comply with court order

• Suspect held without bond in Allegany County Detention Center