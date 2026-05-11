Chaos erupts at Wilmington Wawa after barricade and fire scare

WILMINGTON, DE — A Delaware Wawa employee is accused of trapping two coworkers inside a manager’s office, threatening them with a knife and setting part of the store on fire during a chaotic barricade incident Saturday night, police said.

Delaware State Police identified the suspect as 36-year-old Raul Zavala of Wilmington.

Troopers responded around 8:20 p.m. May 9 to the Wawa located at 2030 Limestone Road for reports of terroristic threatening.

When officers arrived, investigators said Zavala had barricaded himself inside the manager’s office with two coworkers.

Police said Zavala refused commands to come out and eventually set fire to an electrical closet inside the office.

Authorities said the flames quickly spread, forcing Zavala to exit the office where troopers took him into custody after deploying a Taser.

Investigators later learned the incident began after a 21-year-old male coworker entered the office to speak with Zavala about an earlier incident.

Police allege Zavala assaulted the coworker and threatened him if he attempted to leave the room.

A 50-year-old female coworker later entered the office after becoming concerned about the situation.

Photo: wawa worker accused of trapping coworkers before setting fire

According to detectives, Zavala then displayed a knife, threatened both coworkers and refused to allow them to leave.

When troopers attempted to enter the office, investigators said Zavala ran into the electrical closet and locked himself inside while the coworkers escaped.

The male coworker suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The female coworker was not injured.

Zavala was also taken to a hospital for treatment of burn injuries.

Once released, police said he will face multiple felony charges including possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, aggravated menacing, unlawful imprisonment, second-degree arson and criminal mischief.

The Delaware State Police Troop 2 Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective D. Armstrong at 302-365-8440 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

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Key Points

• Delaware man accused of barricading coworkers inside Wilmington Wawa

• Police say suspect threatened victims with knife before setting fire

• Fire forced suspect out of office before troopers used Taser