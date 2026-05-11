Man shot dead outside Mattapan home as Boston homicide detectives swarm scene

Police lights at scene of crime - File photo © Fernando Gregory | Dreamstime.com

Boston detectives hunt answers after deadly Woolson Street gunfire

MATTAPAN, MA — A late-night shooting in Mattapan left a man dead outside a Woolson Street address as Boston homicide detectives launched an active investigation into the killing.

Boston police responded Saturday, May 9, at about 11:39 p.m. to 28 Woolson Street for reports of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they discovered an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound outside the location.

Boston EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

Authorities have not yet released the victim’s identity.

The Boston Police Department Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting.

Investigators are urging anyone with information to contact the Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Boston CrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-494-TIPS, texting TIP to CRIME (27463), or online through the Boston Police CrimeStoppers website.

Officials said photos and videos connected to the investigation may also be submitted anonymously.

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Key Points

• Man found fatally shot outside Woolson Street location in Mattapan

• Boston EMS pronounced victim dead at the scene

• Homicide detectives investigating late-night killing