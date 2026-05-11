Delaware gas station becomes center of ghost gun investigation

LAUREL, DE — A Delaware shooting investigation took another turn after troopers arrested a Georgetown man allegedly carrying an untraceable firearm while transporting a wounded 19-year-old shooting victim to the hospital.

Delaware State Police said troopers responded Saturday, May 9, at about 3:20 p.m. to Tidal Health Nanticoke after a 19-year-old man arrived by private vehicle suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Investigators determined the victim had been shot near Portsville Road and Randall Street in Laurel by an unknown suspect.

Detectives later identified the driver who transported the victim as 20-year-old Alexison Amisial of Georgetown, Delaware.

Troopers located Amisial and the blue Mazda 3 at the First Stop Gas Station located at 114 West Street in Laurel.

When troopers made contact with him, investigators said Amisial was allegedly concealing an untraceable firearm in his waistband.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Photo: ghost gun arrest made after wounded teen rushed into delaware hospital

Amisial was charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon involving a firearm and possession of an untraceable firearm, both felony offenses.

He was arraigned through Justice of the Peace Court 3 and released on a $3,500 unsecured bond.

Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit continues investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective R. Mitchell at 302-752-3794 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.

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Key Points

• Delaware troopers investigating Laurel shooting involving 19-year-old victim

• Georgetown man arrested after police allegedly found ghost gun in waistband

• Victim suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and arrived by private vehicle