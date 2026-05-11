Scooter bandit speeds off after armed brooklyn holdup nets just $2

Scooter bandit flashes gun and steals just $2 during bizarre Brooklyn robbery

BROOKLYN, NY — Police are searching for a gunman who stormed into a Brooklyn business early Sunday, threatened two women with a firearm and escaped with just $2 and a cellphone before speeding away on a scooter.

The robbery happened around 1:18 a.m. May 10 inside a commercial establishment located at 422 Ditmas Avenue in the confines of the NYPD’s 66th Precinct.

According to investigators, an unidentified man entered the business and displayed a firearm to a 56-year-old woman and a 49-year-old woman inside the store.

Police said the suspect removed $2 cash from the register along with a cellphone before fleeing the location.

Authorities said the man escaped northbound on East 5th Street using a scooter.

No injuries were reported during the robbery.

The NYPD is asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS or 1-888-57-PISTA for Spanish speakers.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously online through the Crime Stoppers website or by messaging @NYPDTips on X.

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Key Points

• Gunman robbed Brooklyn business while threatening two women

• Suspect stole $2 cash and a cellphone before fleeing on scooter

• NYPD searching for suspect connected to Ditmas Avenue robbery