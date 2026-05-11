Teen robbed at knifepoint aboard queens subway train for $1,200 sneakers

Luxury sneakers stolen during violent E train robbery in Queens

QUEENS, NY — Police are searching for two suspects accused of attacking a teenager aboard a Queens subway train before stealing a pair of expensive sneakers at knifepoint, authorities said.

The robbery happened Sunday, May 3, at about 2:07 p.m. aboard a northbound E train approaching the Kew Gardens-Union Turnpike station.

According to the NYPD, a 17-year-old boy was approached by two unidentified individuals who became involved in a verbal dispute with him.

Investigators said the confrontation quickly turned violent as the suspects punched the teen.

During the attack, one of the suspects allegedly displayed a large knife before the pair stole the victim’s sneakers.

Police said the stolen sneakers were valued at approximately $1,200.

The suspects fled following the robbery.

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No additional information about injuries was immediately released.

The NYPD is asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS or send tips through @NYPDTips.

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Key Points

• Teen robbed aboard northbound E train in Queens

• Suspects allegedly punched victim and displayed large knife

• Stolen sneakers valued at approximately $1,200