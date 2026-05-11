Firefighters battle raging blaze tearing through new jersey apartments

Flames rip through Perth Amboy buildings as smoke floods apartments and businesses

PERTH AMBOY, NJ — Heavy smoke and flames tore through mixed-use buildings on Smith Street Sunday afternoon, forcing firefighters into an intense multi-alarm battle as residents and businesses were evacuated from the burning structures.

The Perth Amboy Fire Department responded around 4:07 p.m. May 10 to 183 Smith Street for reports of a building fire.

When crews arrived, firefighters encountered heavy smoke conditions throughout second-floor apartments at both 183 and 187 Smith Street, along with flames venting from the rear of the two-story buildings.

Command quickly called for an additional alarm as firefighters launched an aggressive attack on the blaze.

Officials said four hoselines were deployed while crews conducted searches and ventilated both buildings.

Firefighters managed to contain and extinguish the fire without any reported injuries.

Several businesses located beneath the apartments suffered smoke and water damage during the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Perth Amboy Fire Department Fire Investigation Unit.

Displaced occupants are being assisted by city relocation officers and the American Red Cross.

Multiple Perth Amboy fire units responded along with mutual aid crews from Woodbridge, Hopelawn and Iselin. South Amboy and Sayreville fire departments provided city coverage during the emergency response.

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Key Points

• Heavy smoke and flames tore through buildings on Smith Street in Perth Amboy

• Firefighters battled blaze across apartments and businesses with multiple hoselines

• Residents displaced while fire investigators work to determine cause