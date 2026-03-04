Dagsboro man arrested after police seize cocaine, cash, and stolen gun during search warrant

Sussex County Drug Unit says suspect tried to burn narcotics as officers raided property

DAGSBORO, DE – Delaware State Police have arrested 48-year-old Dominick Drummond of Dagsboro on multiple felony drug and weapons charges after a search warrant led to the discovery of cocaine, cash, and a stolen handgun at his home.

According to investigators, the warrant was executed on March 2 at a residence on the 27000 block of Dagsboro Road following an investigation into illegal drug distribution. Members of the Sussex County Drug Unit, the Governor’s Task Force, and the State Police Special Operations Response Team assisted in the operation.

Key Points

Police recovered over 160 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine

Stolen 9mm handgun and more than $16,000 in suspected drug proceeds seized

Drummond was arrested and jailed on a $131,000 cash bond

Drugs and stolen weapon recovered

When officers entered the property, Drummond was observed discarding narcotics into a fire pit in an attempt to destroy evidence. He and three other people were detained without incident.

A subsequent search uncovered approximately 122 grams of cocaine, nearly 39 grams of crack cocaine, a stolen 9mm handgun, multiple rounds of 12-gauge ammunition, drug paraphernalia, and $16,030 in suspected drug proceeds.

Arrest and charges

Drummond was taken to Delaware State Police Troop 4, where he was charged with multiple felonies, including possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $131,000 cash bond.

