Authorities offer reward for information leading to the capture of 23-year-old Deovion Harris
AKRON, OH – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public’s help in locating Deovion Harris, a 23-year-old man wanted in connection with a shooting investigation in Canton.
Harris is wanted by the Canton Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service on charges of felonious assault for allegedly discharging a firearm, having weapons under disability, and carrying concealed weapons.
Key Points
- Fugitive wanted for felonious assault and weapons charges in Canton
- Harris is 23 years old, 5’8” tall, and weighs about 180 pounds
- Authorities say he frequents the Canton and Cleveland areas
Public asked to report sightings
Law enforcement officials describe Harris as a Black male, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He is believed to be traveling between the Canton and Cleveland areas.
The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information that leads to his arrest. Anyone with information is urged to contact the task force at 1-866-4WANTED or submit a tip online through the U.S. Marshals Service at usmarshals.gov.
Tipsters may remain anonymous, and reward money is available for credible information leading to Harris’s capture.
Tags: Ohio, U.S. Marshals, fugitive