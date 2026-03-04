U.S. Marshals seek fugitive wanted for shooting in Canton

Authorities offer reward for information leading to the capture of 23-year-old Deovion Harris

AKRON, OH – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public’s help in locating Deovion Harris, a 23-year-old man wanted in connection with a shooting investigation in Canton.

Harris is wanted by the Canton Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service on charges of felonious assault for allegedly discharging a firearm, having weapons under disability, and carrying concealed weapons.

Key Points

Fugitive wanted for felonious assault and weapons charges in Canton

Harris is 23 years old, 5’8” tall, and weighs about 180 pounds

Authorities say he frequents the Canton and Cleveland areas

Public asked to report sightings

Law enforcement officials describe Harris as a Black male, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He is believed to be traveling between the Canton and Cleveland areas.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information that leads to his arrest. Anyone with information is urged to contact the task force at 1-866-4WANTED or submit a tip online through the U.S. Marshals Service at usmarshals.gov.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and reward money is available for credible information leading to Harris’s capture.

