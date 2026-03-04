Maryland lawmakers consider bill to ban lead ammunition for all hunting by 2029

Proposal would require transition to nonlead ammo, citing environmental and health risks from toxic exposure

ANNAPOLIS, MD – A bill before the Maryland House of Delegates would phase out the use of lead-based ammunition for hunting statewide by 2029, citing public health and wildlife protection concerns.

The legislation, titled Hunting – Lead and Lead-Based Ammunition – Phase-Out, is sponsored by Delegates Dana Stein Guyton and Allen, and was scheduled for a hearing on March 4 before the House Environment and Transportation Committee.

Key Points

Bill mandates use of nonlead ammunition for hunting all game species by July 1, 2029

The Department of Natural Resources would oversee the phased transition beginning in 2027

Lead ammunition could still be used temporarily where nonlead options are not commercially available

Phased transition over three years

Under the bill, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) would implement a three-year phase-out, starting with regulations for pen-raised birds on regulated shooting areas by July 1, 2027. By 2028, the requirement would expand to include upland and migratory game birds and wild turkey.

By July 1, 2029, all forms of hunting — including deer and other game species — would require nonlead ammunition. The department could allow continued use of lead ammunition for muzzleloaders, rifles, handguns, or shotguns if nonlead options are not commercially available for a particular firearm type.

Environmental and health concerns

The bill’s preamble notes that over 500 studies have linked lead exposure to neurological and developmental harm in humans, while wildlife such as eagles and scavenger species have been poisoned by consuming lead fragments left in carcasses. The legislation mirrors similar international efforts, including bans or phase-outs in the United Kingdom and European Union.

If approved, the law would take effect on July 1, 2026, giving state regulators and hunters three years to prepare for full implementation.

Tags: Maryland, hunting, environment