Man arrested minutes after armed carjacking on Wilkens Avenue

Police recover stolen 2026 Toyota Corolla after armed threat

BALTIMORE, Md. — A 37-year-old man was arrested late Monday night after allegedly implying he had a firearm and stealing a vehicle in Southwest Baltimore, according to police.

Officers responded around 10:56 p.m. to the 1900 block of Wilkens Avenue for a reported armed carjacking.

Police said the victim was sitting inside his red 2026 Toyota Corolla when the suspect entered the rear seat and asked for a car charger. When the victim told the man to get out, the suspect implied he was armed with a firearm.

The victim exited the vehicle, and the suspect drove away in the Corolla, authorities said.

Officers located the stolen vehicle a short time later parked at a gas station and took the suspect into custody without incident.

Police have not released the suspect’s name. The investigation remains ongoing.

