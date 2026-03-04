Virginia woman screams with joy after $281K lottery win

Mineral woman wins $281,672 playing Virginia Lottery online game

MINERAL, Va. — A Louisa County woman’s late-night decision to play her favorite Virginia Lottery online game ended with a $281,672 win.

Heather Ratliff said she logged on around 9 p.m. to play The Lamp, which she described as her “go-to game.” During the session, she continued winning and ultimately accumulated a total prize of $281,672, according to Virginia Lottery officials.

When Ratliff realized how much she had won, she ran from her room yelling. Her mother initially thought something was wrong before learning the news.

Ratliff, who works in sales in the construction industry, said she plans to use the winnings to pay off debt.

The Lamp is one of dozens of online games available through the Virginia Lottery’s website and mobile app. The game features a progressive jackpot that increases over time. The odds of winning a prize in the game are 1 in 3.55.

In addition to online instant games, players in Virginia can purchase Powerball, Mega Millions, Millionaire for Life, Pick 3, Pick 4, Pick 5 and Cash 5 with EZ Match online. Players must be at least 18 years old and physically located in Virginia to participate.

Virginia Lottery proceeds support K-12 education across the state. Louisa County received more than $4.2 million in Lottery funds for K-12 education during the last fiscal year. In Fiscal Year 2025, the Lottery generated more than $901 million for K-12 education statewide.

