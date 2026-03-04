Murder carjacking and racketeering charges hit 15 in Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. — Fifteen alleged members of a violent Trenton street gang have been indicted on racketeering, murder, attempted murder, carjacking and weapons charges following a multi-agency investigation spanning more than two years, state officials announced Tuesday.

Attorney General Jennifer Davenport and the Division of Criminal Justice said a 50-count indictment charges the alleged members of the “OutSouf” gang with operating a criminal enterprise responsible for multiple homicides, shootings, assaults, robberies and car thefts in Trenton and surrounding communities.

Justice Chambers, 25, of Trenton, identified as the alleged leader, is charged with racketeering, murder, four counts of attempted murder, weapons offenses, conspiracy and leading organized crime. Authorities said all adult defendants have been arrested and 13 remain detained pending trial.

Prosecutors allege the gang operated out of South Trenton from February 2023 through June 2025 and carried out violent acts to assert dominance and retaliate against rivals. Following the April 9, 2023 killing of alleged high-ranking member Jhosse Tolentino, investigators say the group committed a series of retaliatory shootings known as “drills.”

The indictment alleges OutSouf members were responsible for the August 19, 2023 homicide of “T.F.” and the September 16, 2023 homicide of “B.L.” Authorities said the gang used stolen vehicles, swapped license plates and circulated shared firearms to carry out attacks. Investigators also allege members referenced acts of violence in rap videos and on social media.

Two firearms allegedly tied to multiple shootings were recovered from one defendant in separate arrests in October 2023 and January 2024, officials said.

The case was investigated by detectives from the Division of Criminal Justice, Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and the Trenton Police Department.

First-degree murder carries a potential sentence of 30 years to life in prison under New Jersey law. Racketeering and other first-degree offenses carry potential sentences of 10 to 20 years.

All charges are accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

