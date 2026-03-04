Virginia painter stunned by six figure Lottery payout

Poquoson contractor wins $611,725 playing Virginia Lottery online game

POQUOSON, Va. — A Poquoson business owner turned a day off into a $611,725 payday after logging onto a Virginia Lottery online game and watching the prize total climb.

Teddy Brewer, owner of Teddy Brewer Painting in Poquoson, was home from work when he decided to play Safari Quest through the Virginia Lottery’s mobile platform. During the session, he won $611,725.

Brewer took a screenshot of the winning screen to show his wife, who was at work at the time. According to Lottery officials, her initial reaction was disbelief before learning the win was legitimate.

Brewer said he plans to invest the winnings.

Safari Quest is one of dozens of online instant games available through the Virginia Lottery’s website and mobile app. The odds of winning in the game are 1 in 3.84.

In addition to online instant games, Virginia Lottery players can purchase Powerball, Mega Millions, Millionaire for Life, Pick 3, Pick 4, Pick 5 and Cash 5 with EZ Match plays online. Players must be at least 18 years old and physically located in Virginia to participate.

Virginia Lottery profits support K-12 education across the state. Poquoson received more than $1.1 million in Lottery funds for K-12 education during the last fiscal year. In Fiscal Year 2025, the Lottery generated more than $901 million for K-12 education statewide, accounting for approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.

────────────────────────────────────────

Key Points