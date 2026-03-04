Connecticut gas station ticket turns into $20K win

Prospect retailer sells $20,000 Keno winning ticket

PROSPECT, Conn. — Monday — A Connecticut Lottery player scored a $20,000 Keno win after purchasing a ticket at a Prospect retailer, officials confirmed.

The winning ticket was sold at Queen St Exxon, located in Prospect. The store is listed under the Southington lottery district for the $20,000 payout.

Lottery officials have not released details about the winner.

Keno drawings are held daily in Connecticut, offering players multiple chances to win cash prizes based on selected numbers.

No additional information was immediately available regarding the claim.

