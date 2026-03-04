Armed fake utility workers force way into Ridgewood apartment

Armed robbers pose as gas workers to force way into Queens home

QUEENS, N.Y. — Two men posing as gas company representatives forced their way into a residence in Ridgewood late Sunday night, displayed firearms and robbed one of the occupants, police said.

The incident occurred around 11:05 p.m. near Fairview Avenue and Woodbine Street within the confines of the 104th Precinct, according to the NYPD.

Police said a 27-year-old man and a 20-year-old man were inside their residence when two unidentified males knocked on the door claiming to represent a gas company. When the 27-year-old opened the door, the two suspects forced their way inside.

Once inside, the suspects displayed firearms and removed the 27-year-old victim’s cellphone before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction, authorities said.

No injuries were reported. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or via X at @NYPDTips.

────────────────────────────────────────

Key Points