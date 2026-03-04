Queens businesses targeted in overnight burglary run

Suspect sought in three break-ins across Queens targeting cash and electronics

QUEENS, N.Y. — Police are searching for a suspect believed to be responsible for a series of early-morning commercial burglaries spanning three Queens precincts in mid-February.

The incidents occurred within the 107th, 111th and 115th Precincts between February 14 and February 18, according to the NYPD.

In the first incident, reported around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 14, the suspect allegedly threw a large rock through a glass garage door at 138-98 Queens Boulevard to gain entry. No property was reported stolen, and the suspect fled on foot.

Two days later, at approximately 12:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 16, the same suspect allegedly kicked in a glass panel at the front entrance of a commercial establishment at 220-02 Horace Harding Expressway. Police said about $75 in cash and approximately $75 in lottery tickets were taken before the suspect fled on foot.

In the third incident, around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 18, the suspect allegedly broke the front door of a business at 87-10 Astoria Boulevard. Authorities said approximately $1,300 in cash, along with a Canon camera, laptop, iPhone, iPad and other items were stolen.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents. The suspect remains unidentified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, in Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or via X at @NYPDTips.

