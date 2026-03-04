Pepper spray attack ends in street robbery in Staten Island

Man pepper sprayed and robbed of $80 on Jersey Street in Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly pepper sprayed a 24-year-old man and robbed him late at night outside a Jersey Street address.

The incident occurred around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 14, in front of 539 Jersey Street within the 120th Precinct, according to the NYPD.

Authorities said the unidentified individual approached the victim, demanded his wallet and then discharged pepper spray. The suspect forcibly removed approximately $80 before fleeing westbound on Jersey Street.

The victim’s condition was not immediately released. The suspect remains at large.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X at @NYPDTips.

