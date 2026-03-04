Newport News Police arrest 19-year-old in February 29th Street murder

Suspect charged with second-degree murder in fatal shooting of 18-year-old Jasiah Smith

NEWPORT NEWS, VA – The Newport News Police Department has arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a February shooting that left an 18-year-old dead inside a home on 29th Street.

Police say officers were called to the 1200 block of 29th Street at about 12:36 a.m. on February 25 for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Jasiah Smith, 18, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Key Points

Victim identified as 18-year-old Jasiah Smith of Newport News

Suspect Jahkri Tysheek Wilson, 19, arrested on March 2

Wilson charged with second-degree murder and weapons offenses

Arrest made with U.S. Marshals’ assistance

Following an investigation, detectives identified Jahkri Tysheek Wilson, 19, of Newport News, as the suspect. With assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service, officers located and arrested Wilson on March 2 without incident.

He is charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm within an occupied dwelling.

Police credit teamwork and technology

Police Chief Steve Drew commended detectives, patrol officers, and community members for their cooperation in solving the case. He also cited the city’s investment in public safety technology as a critical tool that helped bring the suspect into custody.

