Night shift turns into $670K payday for Virginia nurse

Roanoke nurse wins $670,968 Cash 5 jackpot after checking email during overnight shift

ROANOKE, Va. — A Roanoke nurse checking her email during an overnight shift discovered she had won a $670,968 Virginia Lottery jackpot, turning what she expected to be a routine notification into a life-changing moment.

Coretta English had played Cash 5 with EZ Match for the February 12 drawing and logged in to see if she had won a small prize. Instead, she learned she matched all five numbers to claim the rolling jackpot.

The winning numbers were 1-7-17-33-45. English selected a mix of personal numbers, dates and random numbers for her ticket.

English said she was stunned when she saw the amount and plans to use the winnings to pay bills and support her family.

Cash 5 with EZ Match features a rolling jackpot starting at $200,000. The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 1,221,759.

Virginia Lottery games, including Powerball, Mega Millions, Millionaire for Life, Pick 3, Pick 4, Pick 5 and Cash 5 with EZ Match, are available online to players who are at least 18 years old and physically located in Virginia.

Virginia Lottery profits support K-12 education statewide. Roanoke received more than $24 million in Lottery funds for K-12 education last fiscal year. In Fiscal Year 2025, the Lottery generated more than $901 million for K-12 education across the Commonwealth.

