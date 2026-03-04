Three alarm Bronx fire sends two to hospital

Illegally parked cars slow response to 3 alarm fire in Bronx apartment building

BRONX, N.Y. — Firefighters battling a three-alarm blaze Tuesday morning in the Bronx faced early obstacles when illegally parked and double-parked vehicles blocked access to hydrants and delayed apparatus positioning, FDNY officials said.

The fire broke out at 1775 Davidson Avenue, where units arrived within four minutes and found flames on the top floor extending into the cockloft, the space between the ceiling and roof.

Operations were initially hindered by vehicles blocking hydrants and fire access points. The FDNY Bureau of Fire Prevention issued parking summonses and had vehicles towed to restore access.

A second alarm was transmitted shortly after arrival as crews launched an interior attack. Firefighters opened the roof to release heat and allow hose lines to reach the top floor and roof area, according to Deputy Chief Michele Fitzsimmons. The fire was stopped before spreading further.

At least two apartments in the affected wing will be vacated due to roof operations and fire damage, pending evaluation by the Department of Buildings. Residents were briefly allowed to re-enter to retrieve personal belongings.

EMS transported two civilians to area hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by FDNY Fire Marshals.

────────────────────────────────────────

