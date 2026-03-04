Train strikes unoccupied vehicle at Lake Road crossing in Congers; no injuries reported

Clarkstown police say driver escaped moments before impact early Tuesday morning.

Congers, NY – Clarkstown Police are investigating an early-morning crash after a train struck a vehicle that became stuck on the railroad tracks at the Lake Road crossing in Congers around 2:45 a.m.

Key Points

A train collided with an unoccupied vehicle on the Lake Road railroad crossing early Tuesday.

The driver safely exited the car before impact; no injuries were reported.

The Lake Road crossing remains closed pending track inspection and vehicle removal.

According to police, the vehicle became immobilized on the tracks shortly before the collision. A southbound train then struck the vehicle, which was unoccupied at the time. The driver—the sole occupant—escaped safely before the impact.

Authorities said the Lake Road railroad crossing is currently closed while crews remove the vehicle and conduct a safety inspection of the rail line. Police are urging motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Officials noted that the Kings Highway (VC) crossing remains open and unaffected by the incident.

Tags: congers, clarkstown, railroad crossing