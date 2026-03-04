12-year-old girl robbed in broad daylight attack in New York City

Child targeted on Stratford Avenue as suspects ripped necklaces from her neck before fleeing

BRONX, NY – NYPD detectives are searching for two suspects accused of robbing a 12-year-old girl in broad daylight on Saturday, February 14, 2026, in the Soundview section of the Bronx.

Key Points

The robbery occurred around 12:20 p.m. in front of 1277 Stratford Avenue, within the 43rd Precinct.

Two unidentified suspects allegedly pushed the child against a wall and stole two necklaces.

The suspects fled westbound on East 172nd Street; police urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.

Police: girl assaulted and robbed in middle of the day

According to the NYPD, the 12-year-old victim was standing near 1277 Stratford Avenue when she was approached by two unidentified individuals. The suspects allegedly shoved her against a wall, yanked two necklaces from her neck, and fled on foot.

The victim was not reported to be seriously injured, but the violent nature of the attack has alarmed local residents and police officials in the 43rd Precinct, which covers parts of Soundview, Parkchester, and Castle Hill.

Police seeking tips from public

Investigators have not yet released detailed descriptions of the suspects, but surveillance footage from the area is being reviewed. Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to come forward.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Information can also be submitted online at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X @NYPDTips.

Tags: Bronx, NYPD, robbery