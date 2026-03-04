Baltimore homicide investigators release video in 2022 murder

BALTIMORE, Md. — Detectives are again asking for the public’s help in solving the 2022 killing of a man found fatally shot on an Interstate 295 entrance ramp in Westport.

Kennth Lawson was discovered January 22, 2022, on the southbound entrance ramp to I-295 at Westport with a single gunshot wound, according to Baltimore Police.

Investigators have released video clips of Lawson as part of their effort to generate new leads in the case. No arrests have been announced.

The homicide remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.

