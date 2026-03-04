Ding! Dong! Jasmine’s Gone: Crockett Loses Texas Democrat Primary Election

James Talarico defeats Jasmine Crockett in Texas Democratic Senate primary upset. Progressive congresswoman falls short as voters choose a softer-spoken reformer over a fiery firebrand

AUSTIN, TX – Texas State Rep. James Talarico has won the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, defeating incumbent Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett in a closely watched race that exposed sharp divides within the party’s progressive wing. The Associated Press called the race at 2:37 a.m. Tuesday, with nearly all precincts reporting.

Key Points

James Talarico won the Democratic U.S. Senate primary with 53% of the vote over Jasmine Crockett’s 45.7%.

The race highlighted internal Democratic tensions between combative and consensus-driven progressives.

Crockett, a first-term congresswoman known for her fiery rhetoric, conceded early Tuesday morning.

A decisive end to a heated intra-party battle

According to the Associated Press, Talarico received 1,174,898 votes (53%), while Crockett garnered 1,014,693 (45.7%). A third candidate, Ahmad Hassan, received 29,388 votes (1.3%). The contest drew national attention as one of the most expensive and polarizing Democratic primaries of 2026.

Crockett, who represents Texas’s 30th congressional district and rose to national prominence for her sharp exchanges with Republicans in Congress, entered the race as a rising liberal star. But her confrontational style — which made her a fixture on cable news and viral clips — became a focal point of criticism within her own party.

Voters choose contrast in tone and approach

Talarico, a 36-year-old state representative from Round Rock and a former middle school teacher, positioned himself as a unifier who could appeal to both progressive and moderate voters. A self-described “faith-based progressive,” he frequently invoked his Christian beliefs to argue for social justice, teacher pay increases, and voting rights — messaging that resonated with suburban and religious Democrats.

While Crockett energized the party’s activist base with her unapologetic attacks on Republican policies, Talarico’s calmer, faith-infused tone and focus on education reform appeared to connect more broadly with primary voters seeking a new direction.

“Tonight, Texans proved that compassion and conviction can coexist,” Talarico told supporters in Austin after his victory. “We can fight for justice without losing our humanity.”

Crockett’s fiery rise meets a setback

Crockett’s defeat marks a stunning reversal for one of the Democratic Party’s most outspoken new faces. A former public defender and civil rights attorney, she was elected to the Texas House in 2020 before winning her congressional seat in 2022. Known for her blunt exchanges — including mocking political opponents and labeling immigration enforcement “modern-day slave patrols” — Crockett became a hero to some progressives and a lightning rod for critics.

Her loss underscores the growing debate among Democrats over messaging in red and purple states — whether to double down on aggressive rhetoric or adopt a more measured tone to appeal to broader electorates.

Talarico will now face the Republican nominee in the November general election, aiming to become the first Democrat to win a U.S. Senate seat in Texas since 1988.

