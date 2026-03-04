ICE Newark sends convicted migrant drug trafficker back to Mexico

Officials say the man was sentenced to nearly six years in prison for fentanyl and cocaine trafficking.

Newark, NJ – Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Newark announced the arrest and removal of Erwin Armando Robles Montes De Oca, a Mexican national convicted of large-scale drug trafficking offenses in the United States.

Key Points

ICE officers removed Robles Montes De Oca to Mexico following his federal prison sentence.

He was convicted of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and more than five kilograms of cocaine .

. Officials said his removal reflects ongoing efforts to target “criminal aliens who flagrantly violate U.S. law.”

According to ERO Newark, Robles Montes De Oca was previously sentenced to 70 months in federal prison for drug distribution crimes involving fentanyl and cocaine. After serving his sentence, immigration authorities took him into custody and executed his removal order.

ICE officials said the case underscores their commitment to “removing dangerous narcotics offenders who pose a threat to public safety.”

