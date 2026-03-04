Mikie Sherrill announces plan for new $6.7 billion bridge in Newark

$6.7 billion project will replace aging bridge, create 19,000 jobs without expanding traffic capacity

NEWARK & JERSEY CITY, NJ – Governor Mikie Sherrill’s revised plan for the Newark Bay Bridge earned rare, bipartisan praise this week from two of North Jersey’s most prominent mayors — Ras Baraka of Newark and James Solomon of Jersey City — who called the decision a “community-led victory” for residents long opposed to the previous expansion proposal.

Governor Mikie Sherrill announced a $6.7 billion Newark Bay Bridge replacement plan on Monday.

The updated project will replace, not widen, the bridge — addressing safety and infrastructure needs without increasing traffic.

Newark and Jersey City mayors praised the governor for reversing course after years of public opposition to expansion.

Sherrill unveils scaled-back $6.7 billion replacement plan

Governor Sherrill announced her recommendation that the New Jersey Turnpike Authority advance the Newark Bay Bridge replacement as a $6.7 billion infrastructure and jobs program — the largest single project in the agency’s history. The plan calls for immediate construction of a new four-lane bridge with safety shoulders to replace the current aging span by 2031, aligning with National Transportation Safety Board concerns about structural reliability.

According to Sherrill, the project will support roughly 19,000 jobs, including thousands of union construction positions, and will require Project Labor Agreements to ensure safety and diversity standards are met. The plan also directs the Turnpike Authority to proceed with design and permitting work near the Holland Tunnel strictly for safety improvements, ruling out any new lane expansions.

“This historic investment will improve long-term reliability for drivers and freight while supporting thousands of good-paying jobs,” Sherrill said in a statement. “I am grateful for the input I’ve received from mayors, community leaders, and organized labor.”

Local leaders call decision “true community-led leadership”

In a joint press statement, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and Jersey City Mayor James Solomon praised Sherrill’s decision to scrap the previous expansion plan, saying it reflected years of advocacy from residents and local governments who warned the earlier proposal would funnel more traffic and pollution through already burdened neighborhoods.

“Governor Sherrill is showing true, community-led leadership,” their statement read. “Today’s decision acknowledges that the previous proposal would’ve opened the floodgates of heavy traffic through communities that already bear a high burden of pollution. For years, our communities fought against a seriously ill-conceived plan while proposing sensible alternatives.”

The mayors said the revised plan — focused on safety and modernization rather than added capacity — “marks a major step in the right direction for smart transportation policy” and praised the governor for “listening and acting in the best interest of the people of New Jersey.”

Decades-old bridge to be replaced by 2031

Originally opened in 1956, the Newark Bay Bridge serves as a critical freight and commuter route linking the New Jersey Turnpike Extension between Bayonne, Newark, and Jersey City. State officials have long cited its aging condition and vulnerability to accidents and congestion as justification for a full replacement.

Under the new plan, construction is expected to begin within two years following final Turnpike Authority approval.

