Morning commute slows across New Jersey amid multiple crashes and delays

Commuters face 45-minute bridge backups and Turnpike congestion during Wednesday rush hour

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey commuters are facing a slow start to Wednesday morning, March 4, with multiple crashes, construction zones, and long delays reported across major highways and Hudson River crossings as of 8:30 a.m.

Key Points

45-minute delays reported at the George Washington Bridge; 30-minute delays at both the Lincoln and Holland tunnels.

Crashes reported on the Turnpike in Kearny, US 1 in New Brunswick, and NJ 139 in Jersey City.

Pothole repairs continue to impact traffic near the Garden State Parkway’s Exit 127 in Woodbridge.

Heavy delays at Hudson River crossings

Traffic is heavy heading into New York City this morning. The George Washington Bridge is seeing 45-minute eastbound delays on both upper and lower levels from I-80 to the Alexander Hamilton Bridge. The Lincoln Tunnel is reporting 30-minute travel times from the New Jersey Turnpike Exit 16E to Midtown through both the center and south tunnels, while the Holland Tunnel is also running at 30-minute delays eastbound from both Exit 14C and NJ 139.

Turnpike congestion and Parkway maintenance

A crash on the New Jersey Turnpike Eastern Spur southbound near Interchange 15W and I-280 in Kearny briefly slowed traffic earlier, though all lanes are now open. Northbound drivers are seeing five miles of stop-and-go congestion between Interchange 13A near Newark Liberty International Airport and the Southern Mixing Bowl in Newark on both the inner and outer roadways.

On the Garden State Parkway, crews are performing emergency pothole repairs near Exit 127 in Woodbridge Township, closing the center lane indefinitely and contributing to morning backups in the area.

Crashes reported in North and Central Jersey

In Jersey City, one lane remains closed on NJ 139 westbound following a crash near the Turnpike split. US 1 southbound at NJ 18 in New Brunswick is partially closed on the ramp due to another crash.

Meanwhile, traffic remains sluggish on NJ 4 westbound through Teaneck and Paramus, and I-295 northbound is seeing steady congestion from Bellmawr to Lawnside. Commuters on US 206 southbound in Mount Olive and NJ 3 eastbound through Secaucus and North Bergen are also facing moderate delays.

Motorists are urged to allow extra travel time and use caution near construction and crash sites during this morning’s commute.

