Deadly crash flips Prince George’s County school bus onto its side in Accokeek

School bus flips onto side after deadly crash on Indian Head Highway in Accokeek

ACCCOKEEK, MD — A violent three-vehicle crash involving a Prince George’s County school bus left a 23-year-old driver dead Friday morning after the bus overturned in the middle of a busy Accokeek intersection, police said.

Prince George’s County Police identified the deceased driver as Dequan Gravely of Bryans Road.

The crash happened May 8 at about 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of Indian Head Highway and Pine Drive.

According to investigators, Gravely was driving northbound on Indian Head Highway as a Prince George’s County Public Schools bus attempted to turn left from the southbound lanes onto Pine Drive.

For reasons still under investigation, the two vehicles collided in the intersection.

Police said the impact caused the school bus to flip onto its side.

Investigators believe debris from the crash also struck a third vehicle nearby.

Gravely was pronounced dead at the scene.

The school bus driver suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to police.

The driver of the third vehicle declined medical treatment.

The Prince George’s County Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is continuing to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at 301-731-4422 or Crime Solvers anonymously at 1-866-411-TIPS.

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Key Points

• School bus overturned during fatal three-vehicle crash in Accokeek

• 23-year-old Dequan Gravely died at the scene

• Crash happened at Indian Head Highway and Pine Drive