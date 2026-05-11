Bao kosher chinese restaurant planned for jackson crossing space long occupied by koto sushi and hibachi

Jackson, NJ — A longtime Jackson Township restaurant location known for years as the home of Koto Sushi and Hibachi is preparing for a major transformation, with a new sit-down Chinese restaurant called Bao expected to open in late 2025 or early 2026.

The upcoming restaurant will take over the space next to Kalamata and comes from the same ownership group behind Bun Burger, according to announcements shared through Great Kosher Restaurant Foodies social media platforms. Early details describe Bao as a full-service Oriental-style restaurant featuring menu items including bao buns and other Asian-inspired dishes.

For many Jackson residents, the news marks the end of an era tied to Koto Sushi and Hibachi, which operated at the location for years before quietly closing. The restaurant had long been a recognizable dining spot in the area, serving sushi, hibachi entrees, and Japanese cuisine to both local families and visitors traveling through the growing commercial corridor.

Photo credit: @margalitlankrydesigns on instagram.

Familiar Location Gets New Identity

The transition reflects the continued evolution of Jackson’s restaurant scene, particularly as more kosher-friendly and specialty dining concepts move into the township.

Bao is expected to be located adjacent to Kalamata and near Glatt-certified establishments, positioning it within one of Jackson’s increasingly active dining and retail areas. While the restaurant’s full menu and final opening timeline have not yet been officially released, early promotional materials indicate the owners are aiming for a modern sit-down experience rather than a fast-casual concept.

The restaurant should not be confused with similarly named businesses in Pennsylvania or Michigan that appeared in online search results, including Bao Button in Pennsylvania or House of Umami in Jackson, Michigan. The Jackson Township project is a separate New Jersey-based venture tied directly to Bun Burger ownership.

Koto Served the Community for Years

Before the upcoming Bao opening, the location spent years operating as Koto Sushi and Hibachi, a staple for residents seeking Japanese cuisine without leaving Jackson Township.

Koto became known locally for hibachi dinners, sushi rolls, and group dining experiences, particularly for birthdays and family gatherings. Its closure left a noticeable vacancy in one of the township’s better-known restaurant spaces.

While no official statement detailing the reasons behind Koto’s closure has been publicly released, longtime customers have continued discussing the restaurant online as redevelopment plans for the property moved forward.

The arrival of Bao signals a shift in cuisine but keeps the space dedicated to Asian dining, something many residents in the area had hoped would continue after Koto closed.

Key Points

• Bao, a new sit-down Chinese restaurant, plans to open in Jackson Township in late 2025 or early 2026

• The restaurant comes from the same ownership group behind Bun Burger

• Bao will replace the longtime Koto Sushi and Hibachi location next to Kalamata

Jackson Dining Scene Continues Expanding

Jackson Township’s restaurant landscape has grown significantly in recent years as new residential development and changing demographics brought additional demand for diverse dining options.

The Bun Burger owners’ decision to expand into a full-service Asian restaurant reflects broader trends across Jackson where new kosher restaurateurs increasingly see opportunity in upscale casual and specialty concepts.

Social media posts promoting the upcoming restaurant described Bao as featuring an “Oriental menu” with bao buns among the highlighted items. Design previews credited to @margalitlankrydesigns on Instagram suggest a modern interior concept aimed at creating a more elevated dining atmosphere.

No exact opening date has been confirmed, though early announcements pointed toward a possible April or May 2026 launch window.

As construction and preparations continue, many local residents remain focused on how the new restaurant will compare to the longtime Koto location that previously occupied the site.

For now, Bao represents both a new beginning for the property and the latest addition to Jackson Township’s rapidly changing food scene.