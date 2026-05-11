No freeze, just higher bills: new jersey electric costs climb up to 40% since 2022

Trenton, NJ — New Jersey residents hoping for relief from rising electric bills instead faced some of the steepest utility increases in years, with many households now paying 20% to 40% more than they did before 2022. Despite repeated political calls to rein in costs, no statewide electric bill freeze has been implemented, and rates remain elevated across the state.

Customers served by Jersey Central Power & Light, which covers much of Ocean and Monmouth counties, experienced some of the largest spikes. Typical JCP&L customers saw electric supply costs rise roughly 20% to 25%, adding an estimated $20 to $30 to monthly household bills. Similar increases hit customers of PSE&G and Atlantic City Electric, though slightly below JCP&L’s levels.

For many residents, the increases came after years of already rising housing, insurance, and food costs, turning utility bills into another major pressure point for household budgets.

Rising Costs Spread Across New Jersey

The sharpest jumps arrived during the 2023–2024 period after regional electricity supply auctions surged, pushing wholesale energy costs higher throughout the PJM Interconnection grid that supplies New Jersey and several neighboring states.

Under New Jersey’s system, electric supply prices are largely determined through Basic Generation Service auctions overseen by the state Board of Public Utilities, while transmission and distribution costs are regulated separately. Governors and lawmakers can influence policy direction, but they do not directly set retail electric rates.

That distinction became increasingly important as political messaging around “relief” and “stabilization” evolved into public expectations that electric rates could be frozen or rolled back.

Promises Collide With Market Reality

Public officials including Mikie Sherrill and other New Jersey Democrats have repeatedly called for measures aimed at lowering energy costs, increasing oversight of utilities, and reforming regional energy markets. But no executive order or statewide legislation froze electric bills.

Instead, the state focused on narrower relief efforts, including temporary utility assistance programs, low-income aid through LIHEAP, NJ SHARES support, and limited credits for qualifying residents. Those programs helped some households but did not reduce base rates statewide.

The larger problem sits beyond Trenton’s direct control.

New Jersey operates within the PJM regional grid system, where electricity capacity prices are established through competitive auctions. Those capacity costs climbed sharply in recent years due to a mix of natural gas volatility, increased demand, power plant retirements, and concerns about future supply reliability.

That market structure limits the state’s ability to impose an outright rate freeze without triggering legal and regulatory complications tied to utility cost recovery and existing supply contracts.

Key Points

• JCP&L customers saw some of the largest increases, with bills rising about 20% to 25%

• No statewide electric bill freeze has been enacted in New Jersey

• Most rate increases stem from PJM regional market and supply auction costs

Shore Communities Felt the Biggest Impact

Residents along the Jersey Shore faced especially steep increases because of JCP&L’s service territory overlap with Ocean and Monmouth counties, areas already dealing with high property taxes and rising insurance premiums.

A household paying roughly $100 to $130 per month for electricity before 2022 may now see bills between $130 and $180 or more depending on usage patterns and seasonal demand.

Unlike one-time spikes, many of the increases became embedded into ongoing monthly costs. While some stabilization has occurred entering 2025 and 2026, there has been no broad rollback to pre-2022 pricing levels.

Atlantic City Electric customers in South Jersey generally experienced increases closer to 17% to 20%, while PSE&G customers in North and Central Jersey saw hikes ranging roughly 18% to 22%, compounded by additional infrastructure-related surcharges.

The Political Divide Over Energy Costs

The fight over responsibility has become a central energy debate in New Jersey politics.

Democrats largely blame regional market failures, fossil fuel volatility, and PJM capacity pricing. Many continue pushing renewable energy expansion, offshore wind projects, and federal grid reforms as long-term solutions aimed at stabilizing future costs.

Republicans argue the state’s aggressive clean-energy policies and power plant closures contributed to tighter electricity supply conditions that ultimately drove prices higher.

Neither side disputes the basic outcome for consumers: monthly electric costs increased substantially over the past several years.

Consumer watchdog discussions intensified as public frustration grew over campaign rhetoric suggesting stronger intervention was possible. Critics argue phrases like “freeze rates” or “stop the increases” created expectations that government action would directly reduce bills, even though the underlying pricing system depends heavily on regional market mechanics.

What Happens Next

Energy analysts expect New Jersey electric rates to remain elevated through at least the near term, even if future increases slow.

State officials continue pushing for reforms tied to PJM market rules, grid reliability planning, and renewable energy investment, but those changes could take years to significantly affect residential bills.

For now, most residents are left navigating a utility landscape where costs stabilized slightly but remain far above pre-2022 levels.

There is currently no statewide legislation or executive action in place that freezes electric rates in New Jersey, and no major rollback has been announced.

New Jersey electric rates, JCP&L rate increases, NJ utility bills