Silver spring woman wins $1 million maryland lottery prize after turning $14 into jackpot

Silver Spring, Md. — A Montgomery County woman broke down in tears after turning a small Powerball win into a $1 million Maryland Lottery jackpot through a chain of scratch-off purchases at a Silver Spring convenience store.

The woman, whose identity was not released by Maryland Lottery officials, won the top prize playing the $20 “100X the Cash” scratch-off game after first cashing in a $14 Powerball ticket on May 7.

Lottery officials said the Silver Spring resident immediately called her husband crying with excitement after realizing she had become a millionaire.

“He immediately left work to be at her side because she was so excited,” Maryland Lottery officials said, noting her husband wanted to make sure she did not become overwhelmed after the life-changing win.

Small Win Led to Million-Dollar Ticket

According to the Maryland Lottery, the winning sequence started at the 7-Eleven located at 13401 New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring.

The woman redeemed a Powerball ticket worth $14 and used part of the money to buy a $10 scratch-off ticket. That ticket won $20, which she then used to purchase the “100X the Cash” scratch-off ticket that delivered the $1 million prize.

Before the jackpot, the woman said her typical Lottery winnings ranged between $20 and $50.

Lottery officials described her as a regular player who frequently buys scratch-offs in addition to participating in other games.

Key Points

• A Silver Spring woman won $1 million playing Maryland Lottery’s “100X the Cash” game

• The jackpot followed a chain of winnings starting with a $14 Powerball ticket

• The winning ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven on New Hampshire Avenue

Winner Plans to Restart Business

The woman told Lottery officials she plans to use part of the winnings to pay bills and revive a beauty supply business.

The 7-Eleven that sold the ticket will also receive a $1,000 retailer bonus for selling the top-prize winner.

The “100X the Cash” scratch-off game launched in January with seven $1 million top prizes available statewide.

As of May 8, Maryland Lottery officials said four of those million-dollar prizes had been claimed, leaving three remaining top prizes still unclaimed.

The game also continues to carry additional unclaimed prizes, including two $10,000 prizes, two $50,000 prizes, and thousands of lower-tier prizes ranging from $20 to $5,000.

Maryland Lottery Game Still Has Major Prizes Available

Lottery officials continue encouraging players to check tickets carefully, particularly in newer scratch-off games with large remaining prize pools.

The Silver Spring woman’s win highlights how smaller Lottery payouts can quickly escalate into larger prizes through reinvested ticket purchases — a common pattern among frequent scratch-off players.

The Maryland Lottery did not release additional personal information about the winner.