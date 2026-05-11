Baltimore police arrest man on attempted murder charges after downtown shooting

Baltimore, Md. — Baltimore Police arrested a 32-year-old man Sunday afternoon in connection with a shooting that wounded a man in downtown Baltimore earlier the same day.

Investigators identified the suspect as Antonio Chase of Baltimore. Police said Chase was taken into custody around 1:37 p.m. in the 100 block of North Eutaw Street while officers were still actively investigating the shooting.

According to the Baltimore Police Department, officers recovered a loaded handgun from Chase at the time of the arrest.

The shooting investigation began hours earlier when Central District patrol officers responded around 11:21 a.m. Sunday to the 200 block of North Eutaw Street for reports of gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where police said his injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening.

Detectives Traced Shooting Scene to Marion Street

Preliminary findings from investigators revealed the victim had actually been shot in the 300 block of Marion Street before traveling to North Eutaw Street, where police were eventually notified.

Central District detectives continued processing both locations as part of the investigation.

Authorities have not released details about what led to the shooting or whether the suspect and victim knew each other prior to the incident.

Key Points

• Baltimore Police arrested Antonio Chase after a downtown shooting Sunday

• Detectives said the victim was shot on Marion Street before reaching North Eutaw Street

• Officers recovered a loaded handgun during the arrest, police said

Attempted Murder and Gun Charges Filed

Following his arrest, Chase was transported to the Central Booking Intake Facility.

Police said he was charged with:

Attempted first-degree murder

Assault

Multiple handgun violations

The arrest came less than three hours after officers initially responded to the shooting call, according to the timeline released by Baltimore Police.

Downtown shooting investigations often involve multiple crime scenes, surveillance footage, and witness interviews, particularly in high-traffic areas like the Central District. Detectives have not said whether additional evidence was recovered from Marion Street.

Investigation Remains Active

Baltimore Police said the investigation remains ongoing and urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact Central District detectives at 410-396-2411.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Metro Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Authorities have not released additional information about the victim’s condition or whether further arrests are expected.