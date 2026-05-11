Bridgewater man arrested after 34-hour armed standoff ends with self-inflicted gunshot, prosecutors say

Bridgewater, N.J. — A 34-hour armed standoff in a Bridgewater neighborhood ended Saturday morning when a man accused of barricading himself inside a home fired multiple shots during his arrest and wounded himself in the leg, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

Authorities identified the suspect as 25-year-old Eric J. Thorogood of Bridgewater. Prosecutors said Thorogood now faces multiple weapons and assault-related charges following the prolonged confrontation involving the Somerset County SWAT team, crisis negotiators, and local emergency responders.

The standoff began Thursday, May 7, at approximately 7:44 p.m., when Bridgewater Police responded to a 911 call involving Thorogood at a residence on Hill Lane. Officers learned Thorogood was reportedly armed with two firearms and attempted to establish contact with him inside the home.

Police said repeated efforts to communicate with Thorogood failed, prompting Bridgewater officers to request assistance from the Somerset County SWAT team.

SWAT and Negotiators Spent More Than a Day Trying to Resolve Crisis

Around 10 p.m. Thursday, members of the Somerset County SWAT team, Crisis Negotiations Team, and tactical medics arrived at the scene.

According to prosecutors, negotiators spent the next 34 hours attempting to persuade Thorogood to surrender peacefully and put down his weapons. During the standoff, nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution while heavily armed tactical officers secured the area.

The extended operation involved multiple emergency agencies from across Somerset and Middlesex counties, including EMS units, fire departments, and rescue squads.

Authorities said Thorogood repeatedly ignored police commands to exit the residence or surrender his firearms.

Shots Fired During Arrest

The standoff ended around 6 a.m. Saturday when SWAT officers entered the home and located Thorogood armed with both a rifle and pistol.

Prosecutors said Thorogood fired three shots during the confrontation and struck himself in the leg.

Law enforcement officers did not fire their weapons during the incident, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office. No officers suffered gunshot injuries or serious harm.

SWAT medics immediately treated Thorogood at the scene before he was transported to a nearby hospital for additional medical care.

Key Points

• A 34-hour SWAT standoff in Bridgewater ended with the suspect shooting himself in the leg

• Prosecutors said Eric Thorogood barricaded himself inside a Hill Lane residence while armed

• No officers fired weapons or suffered serious injuries during the incident

Multiple Weapons Charges Filed

Following the incident, prosecutors charged Thorogood with:

Second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose

Third-degree possession of a firearm without a serial number

Third-degree endangering another person

Fourth-degree aggravated assault

Fourth-degree possession of a high-capacity ammunition magazine

Authorities said Thorogood will be taken to the Somerset County Jail after he is discharged from the hospital, where he will await a detention hearing.

Investigators also obtained a Superior Court search warrant for the residence as detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Investigation Unit continued processing evidence.

Large Emergency Response Praised

Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald credited numerous law enforcement and emergency response agencies for helping resolve the standoff without additional injuries.

Officials specifically thanked the Bridgewater Police Department, Middlesex County SWAT team, Somerset County Communications, multiple fire departments, EMS agencies, and Grace Community Church for assisting during the lengthy operation.

The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office emphasized that the investigation remains ongoing and that details could change as detectives continue reviewing evidence, interviewing witnesses, and analyzing forensic findings.

Authorities asked anyone with information related to the investigation to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office, Bridgewater Police Department, or submit anonymous tips through the STOPit app or Somerset County tip lines.

Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office, Bridgewater NJ, SWAT Standoff