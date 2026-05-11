Teen Shot in Abdomen on North Pennsylvania Avenue in Wilkes-Barre, Police Say

Wilkes-Barre, Pa. — An 18-year-old man was hospitalized early Monday after police found him suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen on North Pennsylvania Avenue in Wilkes-Barre.

Officers responded around 2:21 a.m. to the 200 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue after receiving reports of a shooting, according to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department. When officers arrived, they located the victim lying on the ground with what police described as an apparent gunshot wound.

Police immediately began lifesaving measures at the scene before Wilkes-Barre City Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

Authorities have not released an update on the victim’s condition.

Detectives Processing Evidence From Scene

Members of the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department Detective Division responded to the area to process evidence and continue the investigation into the overnight shooting.

Investigators have not released information about a possible suspect, motive, or circumstances leading up to the gunfire.

The shooting remained an active investigation Monday as detectives worked to gather witness statements and examine evidence collected at the scene.

Key Points

• An 18-year-old man was shot in the abdomen early Monday in Wilkes-Barre

• Officers found the victim on North Pennsylvania Avenue around 2:21 a.m.

• Wilkes-Barre detectives continue investigating the shooting

Police Seeking Information

The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department is asking anyone with information related to the shooting to contact the department’s Detective Division.

Authorities have not said whether the shooting occurred outdoors or whether additional victims or suspects may have been involved.

Gun violence investigations in overnight hours often rely heavily on witness cooperation, surveillance footage, and forensic evidence gathered from the scene. Detectives continued processing information Monday following the early morning response.

The incident adds to ongoing concerns surrounding overnight violent crime investigations in the city, particularly in residential and mixed-use neighborhoods where gunfire can place nearby residents at risk.

Investigation Remains Active

As of Monday afternoon, no arrests had been announced and investigators had not disclosed further details regarding the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing.