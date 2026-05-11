Goldsboro man killed after high-speed crash into parked trucks on sandtown road in felton

Felton, Del. — An 80-year-old Maryland man died Sunday after Delaware State Police said his SUV sped through a no-passing zone, lost control on a curve, and crashed into parked commercial trucks in Felton.

The fatal crash happened around 4:50 p.m. on Sandtown Road south of Willow Grove Road. Investigators said a Kia Sorento traveling northbound passed two vehicles in a no-passing zone at an apparent high rate of speed before the driver failed to negotiate a curve.

According to the Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit, the SUV left the west side of the roadway and slammed into two unoccupied commercial trucks and trailers parked in a nearby lot.

The driver, identified only as an 80-year-old man from Goldsboro, Maryland, was transported to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Police said he was not properly restrained at the time of the crash.

Crash Closed Sandtown Road for Hours

Troopers shut down the roadway for about three hours while investigators processed the scene and crews cleared the wreckage.

The crash involved significant impact damage after the Sorento struck multiple parked commercial vehicles, according to investigators.

Authorities have not released the victim’s identity pending notification of family members.

Key Points

• An 80-year-old Maryland man died after a crash on Sandtown Road in Felton

• Delaware State Police said the SUV passed vehicles in a no-passing zone before losing control

• Investigators said the driver was not properly restrained during the crash

Speed and Passing Maneuver Under Investigation

Preliminary findings from Delaware State Police indicate speed played a major role in the collision.

Investigators said the Kia attempted to pass two vehicles despite the marked no-passing zone before the driver lost control while entering or navigating a curve south of Willow Grove Road.

The SUV then traveled off the roadway and entered a commercial parking area, where it struck two parked trucks and trailers that were unoccupied at the time.

No other injuries were reported.

Fatal crashes involving improper restraint usage often increase the severity of injuries, according to traffic safety investigators. Delaware State Police have not released additional details about whether other contributing factors may have been involved.

Troopers Seek Witnesses

The Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues investigating the crash and is asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has relevant information to contact Master Corporal W. Booth at (302) 698-8451.

Tips may also be submitted through a private Facebook message to Delaware State Police or anonymously through Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333.

As of Monday evening, investigators had not announced additional findings or possible contributing circumstances beyond speed and the passing maneuver described in the preliminary investigation.