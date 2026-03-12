Deputies Rescue Injured Hawk During Wildlife Call in Dutchess County

DUTCHESS COUNTY, N.Y. — A routine wildlife call turned into a successful rescue for deputies with the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, Deputies Santo and Kutz responded to a report of an injured hawk and were able to safely assist the bird so it could receive proper care.

Officials said the deputies ensured the hawk was handled safely and transported so it could get the help it needed.

“Calls like these are a reminder that protecting and serving extends to all members of our community — even the ones with wings,” the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

Authorities did not provide additional details about the hawk’s condition but said the rescue highlights the wide range of calls deputies handle while serving the community.