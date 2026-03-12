Newark Public Schools Spend $44k on “Staff Fun Day” as Over 100 Other Districts Paying for it Face Financial Cliff

NJ Lawmaker Slams $44K Newark School “Staff Fun Day” as Districts Lose State Aid

TRENTON, N.J. — A New Jersey lawmaker is criticizing the state’s school funding priorities after reports that Newark Public Schools spent roughly $44,000 on a staff appreciation event while other districts across the state face budget cuts.

Assemblyman Alex Sauickie (R-Ocean) said the spending highlights deeper issues with New Jersey’s school funding formula, which he argues is forcing many districts to cut programs despite residents paying the highest property taxes in the nation.

“New Jersey families are paying the highest property taxes in the nation and still watching their local schools make painful cuts,” Sauickie said.

The lawmaker pointed to a recent staff event in Newark that reportedly included inflatables, food, and entertainment for school employees. Sauickie said the spending is difficult to justify while some school buildings in the district still lack basic infrastructure improvements.

“Meanwhile, in Newark, taxpayers funded a $44,000 ‘staff fun day’ complete with inflatables, food, and entertainment — even as some school buildings still lack air conditioning for students,” he said.

Sauickie also noted that nearly 140 school districts across New Jersey have recently lost significant amounts of state aid, forcing administrators to reduce programs.

“Across our state, nearly 140 school districts lost massive amounts of state aid, forcing cuts to sports, electives, and programs that kids rely on,” he said.

According to Sauickie, parents in several communities — including Matawan, Toms River, Plumsted, and Jefferson — are now being told their school districts cannot afford certain student programs.

“Parents in towns like Matawan, Toms River, Plumsted, and Jefferson are being told there’s not enough money for their kids’ programs — while billions continue to flow into districts that are clearly not being held accountable,” he said.

Sauickie called for changes to the state’s school funding formula, arguing taxpayers deserve greater transparency and fairness.

“New Jersey taxpayers deserve fairness, transparency, and a school funding formula that actually works for all students,” he said.