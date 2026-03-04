Dog stabbed during domestic dispute recovering but being treated as “evidence” by legal system

Monmouth County SPCA says the rescued dog is healing physically but struggling emotionally during long-term confinement.

Freehold, NJ – A dog named Trouble, who survived a stab wound during a domestic dispute, remains in the custody of the Monmouth County SPCA as a court case over his former owners continues. The shelter says that while his medical condition has improved, the prolonged legal process has left him waiting indefinitely for a permanent home.

Key Points

Trouble was seized by law enforcement after allegedly being stabbed during a domestic dispute.

The Monmouth County SPCA provided emergency care and continues to shelter him during court proceedings.

provided emergency care and continues to shelter him during court proceedings. The dog cannot be adopted or released until the case is resolved.

The organization is asking for donations to cover his medical and daily care costs.

According to the SPCA, Trouble was brought in by law enforcement after suffering a serious stab wound to the chest. The agency arranged for immediate emergency treatment, saving his life. However, because his former owners are contesting the animal cruelty charges in court, he must legally remain in SPCA custody until the case concludes.

Staff members say that while they continue to give Trouble consistent enrichment, veterinary care, and emotional support, the shelter environment is taking a toll on him.

“Dogs like Trouble thrive in homes, not kennels,” the SPCA said. “Our hands are tied—he can’t be adopted, he can only wait. We’re watching a dog who deserves stability but is experiencing stress he was never built for.”

The Monmouth County SPCA has launched a public appeal to help fund Trouble’s ongoing care, including the cost of his hospital stay, food, behavioral support, and enrichment activities.

Leaders at the organization say cases like Trouble’s point to a broader issue in animal welfare—legal delays that keep animals in limbo for extended periods. The SPCA is advocating for legislative changes that would help move cruelty cases forward faster, ensuring animals receive the stability they need sooner.

Those wishing to support Trouble’s ongoing care can donate at give.classy.org/TroubleSupport.

Tags: freehold, monmouth county-spca, animal cruelty