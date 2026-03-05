Downtown Frederick traffic stop leads to drug arrest

FREDERICK, Md. — A routine patrol check in downtown Frederick early Sunday morning led to the arrest of a 31-year-old man on drug distribution charges, according to police.

Officer Hailey Wright was conducting patrol in the downtown area when she initiated a traffic stop. During the stop, officers recovered what police described as a significant quantity of marijuana packaged for distribution, along with other items commonly associated with drug sales.

Jordan Tyeran Perry-Walker, 31, of Frederick, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Police said the arrest stemmed from proactive patrol efforts in the downtown area.

No additional details were immediately released.

