Berks County man charged in deadly Salisbury Township DUI crash waives hearing

Case moves to Lancaster County Court; victim identified as 65-year-old carriage driver killed in January collision.

Salisbury Township, PA – A Long Swamp Township man accused of driving under the influence in a fatal crash that killed a horse-drawn carriage driver has waived his preliminary hearing, allowing the case to advance to county court, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Key Points

Defendant identified as Danial Ranck Miller, 33 , of Berks County.

, of Berks County. Charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI, multiple counts of DUI, and DUI following diversion.

The crash occurred January 7, 2026, on Strasburg Road in Salisbury Township.

in Salisbury Township. The victim, a 65-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Miller remains held in Lancaster County Prison on $500,000 bail.

Investigators said Miller was under the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs when his vehicle struck a horse and carriage in the 4900 block of Strasburg Road on the afternoon of January 7. The collision killed the carriage’s driver, who suffered fatal injuries at the scene.

According to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Kyle Strazdus, Miller admitted to drinking alcohol the night before but refused a portable breath test, a blood draw, evaluation by a drug recognition expert, or medical treatment. Police later obtained a blood sample through a search warrant.

Trooper Strazdus reported that Miller smelled of alcohol and showed several signs of impairment, adding that he exhibited little emotion after being told of the victim’s death.

Assistant District Attorney Kyle Linardo is prosecuting the case.

Miller’s charges include one count of homicide by vehicle while DUI, three counts of DUI, and one count of DUI following diversion.

He remains incarcerated pending further court proceedings.

